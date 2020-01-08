Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

POMPEO-SENATE
With Pompeo out, GOP can't dodge Kansas Senate race headache
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's declaration that he won't run for the Senate from Kansas returned some Republicans to worrying that they can't block a polarizing conservative from winning the GOP nomination and putting the seat in play. Some top Republicans saw Pompeo as the best bet for torpedoing hard-right immigration policy advocate Kris Kobach's bid for the Senate after Kobach lost the Kansas governor's race in 2018. Some anti-Kobach Republicans focused quickly Tuesday on the race's best-funded candidate so far. He is GOP Rep. Roger Marshall of western Kansas. Yet Marshall faces skepticism about his chances of beating Kobach.
AP-KANSAS SUPREME COURT-NEW JUSTICE
Kansas Supreme Court plans to swear in new justice Jan. 24
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court plans to swear in a new justice Jan. 24. Evelyn Wilson is set to take her seat on the seven-member high court a little more than a month after Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wilson's appointment. Wilson has been a district judge in Shawnee County since 2004 and its administrative judge overseeing court operations since 2014. She is replacing former Supreme Court Justice Lee Johnson after he retired in September. Kelly has another appointment to fill because former Chief Justice Lawton Nuss retired in December. She is expected to name a replacement for Nuss by mid-March.
STATEHOUSE PROTESTS
Escalating protests cloud fight over Statehouse rules
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The rise of protests at the Statehouse has exposed a complex landscape where rules diverge from one floor to the next and sanctions are inconsistently applied by law enforcement. Republican leaders in the Legislature, the Democratic governor’s administration and Capitol Police remain entangled in negotiations with the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas over how to proceed. The discussions come after demonstrators with the Poor People's Campaign, which is focused on array of social and economic issues, and those pushing for Medicaid expansion have been increasingly crossing paths with law enforcement over the past 18 months.
AP-SPIRIT-AEROSYSTEMS-BOEING-PLANE
Key Boeing supplier may begin shedding workers
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A key Boeing supplier is asking if employees will take buyouts after it suspended production of fuselages and other parts for the troubled 737 Max aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems CEO Tom Gentile says the Wichita, Kansas, company will soon face difficult decisions about cutting jobs. He says Spirit still has no clear idea about when Max production will resume. The Boeing 737 represents more than half of Spirit AeroSystems’ revenue. Gentile says his company is talking to Boeing about “different scenarios but nothing has been decided.”
VETERANS' AFFAIRS
Kansas Sen. Moran is new chairman of veterans committee
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran is the new chairman of the U.S. Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee. Moran's office announced Tuesday that his fellow GOP senators had confirmed his appointment to lead the panel. Moran will replace former Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson after Isakson retired from Congress at the end of last year. Moran has been a committee member since he began serving in the Senate in 2011. Moran served in the House before his election to the Senate in 2010 and was a member of the House Veterans' Affairs Committee from 1998 through 2010.
POLICE CHASE-CRASH
Burglary suspect crashes after KC-area police chase
Overland Park, Kan. (AP) — A burglary suspect has been arrested after leading police on a chase in a Kansas suburb of Kansas City that ended in a crash. The Kansas City Star reported that the suspect allegedly drove in the wrong lanes, onto sidewalks and through a fence before crashing into a tree in Overland Park on Tuesday. Radio traffic indicated that the chase reached speeds of about 60 mph through residential neighborhoods and 80 to 85 mph on major thoroughfares. The suspect's name and details about whether he was injured were not immediately released.
KANSAS BUDGET-PENSIONS
Kansas governor turns to pensions for budget breathing room
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is proposing that Kansas give itself more breathing room in its budget by slashing annual payments to its pension system for teachers and government workers. Kelly on Monday offered a new version of a plan that the Republican-controlled Legislature spiked last year. Kelly's proposal would allow the state to take 10 years longer to close a long-term gap in the funding for the state pension system. The move would free up tens of millions of dollars each year to use on schools and social services. But it's not clear that her new plan will fare better than last year's.
ARKANSAS FLOODING
Arkansas panel issues recommendations on state's levees
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas panel is calling for increased oversight of the state's levees after last year's historic flooding. The Arkansas Levee Task Force presented its final report Tuesday on the state's system of levees. Gov. Asa Hutchinson formed the panel after intense rain in Kansas and Oklahoma strained aging dams and levees all the way into Arkansas. A levy in the western part of the state that was breached. Hutchinson said he supports a plan to provide additional assistance through incentive grants that will encourage districts to bring levees up to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers standards.