Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MISSOURI LEGISLATURE
Redistricting, violence top issues for Missouri lawmakers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Changes to redistricting and how to curb violence in Missouri's biggest cities are expected to be top issues in the state Legislature this year. Lawmakers will kick of the 2020 session on Wednesday. Republican leaders say a top priority will be sending voters yet another proposed change to how legislative districts are drawn. Voters in 2018 voted in favor of a nonpartisan demographer drafting state House and Senate maps. The top goals include achieving "partisan fairness" and “competitiveness.” But Republicans have complained that the change could be used to help Democrats win elections. They want to undo the redistricting changes.
PROSECUTOR THREATENED-SENTENCE
Man sentenced to 10 years for threatening county prosecutor
A 37-year-old Missouri man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for threatening to kill a county prosecutor. Prosecutors say Richard McNabb, of Clinton, threatened to kill Henry County Prosecutor Richard Shields in January 2017. Shields was prosecuting McNabb in the death of his son. McNabb was convicted of child neglect and sentenced to 10 years in that case. McNabb told family members that he intended to kill Shields and then kill himself. McNabb reportedly placed a rifle on the porch of Shields' home but was later caught by law enforcement. He was found guilty in November of tampering with a judicial official and was sentenced on Friday.
KANSAS CITY-GUN LAWSUIT
Kansas City files federal lawsuit over weapons trafficking
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City is suing a former firefighter and others, accusing them of conspiring to traffic weapons in the region without following federal gun laws. The lawsuit filed Monday alleges the defendants bought and sold guns by using straw buyers and gun sellers that willfully ignored the likelihood that the guns were being sold illegally, often to felons. Everytown for Gun Safety Fund, a gun safety group, joined in the lawsuit. It says it is the first such lawsuit filed against the gun industry in more than 10 years. The lawsuit comes as Kansas City grapples with one of the highest homicide rates in the U.S.
ROBBERY SUSPECT KILLED
Man killed while allegedly trying to rob ATM technician
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A robbery suspect is dead after being shot while allegedly trying to rob a technician servicing an ATM near a St. Louis-area day care center, and police believe the robbery victim was the shooter. The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in north St. Louis County. Police spokeswoman Tracy Panus said police believe the robbery victim shot the suspect. Neither man has been identified. KSDK-TV reported that the shooting happened on a parking lot shared by a day care center and a credit union. Police say two men were trying to rob the ATM technician. The second suspect is being sought.
REMAINS FOUND
Human remains found in rural Missouri county
POTOSI, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Missouri are trying to identify human remains found in a rural area. KTVI-TV reported Tuesday that the skeletal remains appeared to have been in a rural area of Washington County for a long time, possibly years. The remains were found over the weekend in the eastern Missouri county. Sheriff Zach Jacobsen said the remains were sent to a forensic pathologist for investigation. Authorities have not determined the cause of death or whether foul play was suspected.
AP-KILLING-MARIJUANA DEAL
19-year-old charged in killing during marijuana deal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A teenager is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a man during a marijuana deal that was allegedly arranged over Snapchat. The Jackson County prosecutor's office on Tuesday announced charges against 19-year-old Jordan L. White of Kansas City. The shooting in September killed 20-year-old Robiell Avilla. Police were called about shots fired and found two people with gunshot wounds. The other injured person survived. A third person told officers that they had gone to an apartment complex to buy marijuana. The Kansas City Star reports that the deal was orchestrated on Snapchat.
BC-ST. LOUIS COUNTY-DEER HUNTS
Archery deer hunts to be allowed in St. Louis Co. parks
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — The St. Louis County Council has agreed to allow archery hunting of deer in county parks starting in the fall in an effort to thin the growing deer heard in the region. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the legislation became law late last month. The deer season for Missouri bow hunters starts in mid-September. The measure allows the state Missouri Department of Conservation to hold archery hunts of deer at county parks. Each scheduled hunt would still be subject to county approval, and council members can block hunts in their district if they don’t want them.
FORGIVING OVERDUE BOOK FINES-ST. LOUIS
St. Louis area nixes library fines, joining growing trend
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Overdue library books won't be costly for St. Louis borrowers anymore. Directors of the public library systems in St. Louis and St. Louis County announced Tuesday that they are joining a growing number of lenders that have stopped charging late fees. The push to drop fines gained steam last year after the American Library Association officially came out against them, citing concerns that fines create barriers to library materials and services. Patrons would still be required to pay for lost or damaged items to continue borrowing. Under the change, library cards will be frozen if books and movies aren't returned.