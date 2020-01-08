Lawmakers respond to Iran’s attack on U.S. troops

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Lawmakers from both Arkansas and Missouri are responding to the attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq by Iranian forces.
President Donald Trump authorized the targeted killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.
Iran then retaliated by firing missiles on a base in Iraq, housing U.S. troops.
In Arkansas, Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark. was the first to address the attack.
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. believes this attack in Iraq was a weak one.
Congressman Rick Crawford, R-Ark., who represents Northeast Arkansas, followed shortly after.
In Missouri, Congressman Jason Smith, R-Mo., said he continues to stand with the President.
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., agreed by saying the President has the right focus.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.