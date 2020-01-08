Levee Task Force presents findings to Gov. Hutchinson

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -The Arkansas Levee Task Force presented roughly six months of work to Governor Asa Hutchinson at a press conference Tuesday.
According to a report from NBC-affiliate KARK, the 79-page document analyzed the current condition of the state’s 92 levee systems following historic flooding in 2019.
The report also recommended suggestions based on other incentives, including:
- Identifying sources & requirements for funding, maintenance, and repairing levees.
- Study prospective monitoring and reporting of systems for the maintenance of the levees.
- Review the adequacy of current laws and the organizational structure of the levee system and the levee board.
“Last May, Arkansas experienced historic flooding that put our levee system to the test and caused uncertainty for thousands of Arkansans living along the Arkansas River,” Governor Hutchinson said. “I appreciate the many hours that this task force has dedicated to the effort of making our levees more reliable and giving Arkansans the utmost confidence that our levees will hold in the event of another catastrophic flood. These recommendations will be useful for our state, county officials, and local levee district boards as we seek to better protect the people who live along our waterways.”
