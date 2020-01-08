We had several marquee matchups Tuesday night in Northeast Arkansas.
The Blytheville boys improved to 14-3 with a 61-46 victory over Valley View. That win moves the Chickasaws atop the 4A-3. Gosnell takes the 3A-3 lead in dramatic fashion. Brayden Burcham’s bucket with 12 seconds left gave the Pirates a 44-42 win over Manila.
Melbourne swept Marmaduke in a doubleheader in Greene County. The Lady Bearkatz are 13-2 and all alone atop the 2A-3 after beating the Lady Greyhounds. The Bearkatz won the nightcap to remain in the boys hunt.
NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/7/20)
Blytheville 61, Valley View 46 (Boys)
Gosnell 44, Manila 42 (Boys)
Melbourne 62, Marmaduke 32 (Boys)
Melbourne 47, Marmaduke 39 (Girls)
Westside 72, Southside 53 (Boys)
Ridgefield Christian 64, Crowley’s Ridge Academy 32 (Boys)
Beebe 47, Greene County Tech 44 (Girls)
Pocahontas 68, Batesville 65 (Boys)
Trumann 70, Hoxie 41 (Boys)
Bay 63, BIC 46 (Boys)
Wynne 39, Lonoke 37 (Girls)
Osceola 100, Corning 64 (Boys)
Osceola 60, Corning 30 (Girls)
Rivercrest 74, Walnut Ridge 67 (Boys)
Harding Academy 74, Newport 46 (Boys)
Harding Academy 64, Newport 25 (Girls)
McCrory 87, Cross County 70 (Girls)
Maynard 53, Armorel 47 (Girls)
Gosnell 58, South Pemiscot 42 (Girls)
Tuckerman 56, Riverview 37 (Boys)
Tuckerman 63, Riverview 32 (Girls)
Cave City 58, Harrisburg 46 (Boys)
Cave City 65, Harrisburg 36 (Girls)
Marked Tree 84, EPC 58 (Boys)
EPC 41, Marked Tree 31 (Girls)
Hillcrest 66, Mammoth Spring 43 (Boys)
Rector 47, Salem 31 (Girls)
Izard County 62, Sloan-Hendrix 45 (Boys)
Izard County 52, Sloan-Hendrix 47 (Girls)
