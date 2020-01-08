NEA NAIA Roundup (1/7/20)

Lyon women’s basketball knocked off a top 10 team Tuesday evening. Rivercrest alum Marquez Chew and Pocahontas product Kate Junkersfeld had career highs in points for Williams Baptist.
#18 Lyon (Women) 58, #9 Freed-Hardeman 51
Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
Tuesday night’s game at Freed-Hardeman featured a top-25 matchup between the two remaining undefeated teams in the American Midwest Conference as the 18th-ranked Lyon College women’s basketball team went head-to-head against the ninth-ranked Lady Lions. The Scots battled all night and outscored the Lady Lions, 19-11, in the fourth quarter to knock off FHU, 58-51, in the AMC ‘Game of the Week.’
Lyon moved to 13-1 (9-0 AMC), while FHU fell to 10-4 (7-1 AMC).
The Scots and Lady Lions kept the game close all night as neither team led by more than four points through the first half as FHU held on to a 26-25 lead at the break. Lyon attempted to pull away from FHU to begin the third quarter as Jade Giron opened up the period with a bucket before three-straight points by Madison Riley gave the Scots a 30-26 lead three minutes in.
Freed-Hardeman cut the deficit to one on a three-pointer by Alyssa LeMay before the Scots pulled ahead by four once again on a three-pointer by Riley. The two teams went on to exchange buckets over the next few possessions until FHU ended the quarter on a 5-0 run to take a 40-39 lead.
Liz Henderson quickly gave Lyon the lead once more with a three-pointer to open the quarter as the Scots never looked back from there. The lead grew to as many as nine points, 57-48, on a pair of free throws by Henderson with 23 seconds left. The only answer FHU had was a late three-pointer, but the Scots already had the game in hand.
Riley paced the Scots with a team-high 19 points on the night. Giron chipped in 16 points while Henderson just missed out on a double-double as she finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.
The Scots will return home to host Park in another AMC matchup on Saturday at 1 p.m. Saturday’s contest against Park will be promoted as ‘We Back Pat – Alzheimer’s Awareness.’
#18 Central Baptist (Men) 84, Williams Baptist 78
Press Release from Williams Baptist Athletics
Marquez Chew had a career night for the Williams Baptist University men’s basketball team, but the Eagles lost 84-78 to the 18th ranked Central Baptist College Mustangs on Tuesday. Chew finished the game with a career-high 26 points.
Chew’s big night saw him finish 10-of-14 from the floor, including 6-of-7 from 3-point range. The senior also dished five assists to go along with three rebounds and two steals.
Aaron King came off the bench to score 15 points in 28 minutes of action, while Cortez King reached double-figures with 10 points on 5-of-10 shooting.
Williams shot 44 percent from the floor while the Mustangs finished 30-of-62 for 48 percent. Meanwhile, the Eagles held an advantage from 3-point range, finishing 13-of-24 for 54 percent compared to 43 percent for CBC.
The loss drops the Eagles into eighth place in the conference. The top eight teams will make the conference tournament at the end of the regular season.
Next up, the team will travel to St. Louis, Mo. on Thursday, Jan. 9 to face Missouri Baptist University. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Williams Baptist (Women) 65, Central Baptist 59
Press Release from Williams Baptist Athletics
Kate Junkersfeld scored a career-high 23 points to lead the Williams Baptist University women’s basketball team to a 65-59 victory over Central Baptist College on Tuesday evening. The American Midwest Conference road win improved WBU to 9-4 overall and 5-3 in conference play.
Williams fell behind early in the game as the Mustangs outscored the Lady Eagles 20-11 in the first quarter. WBU, however, chipped away at the lead by winning the second quarter 15-9 to cut the lead to three points at 29-26 at the midway point.
The Lady Eagles took the lead with a strong third quarter and never relinquished as they outscored CBC 39-30 in the second half.
Junkersfeld's day was impressive as she made 7-of-11 shots from the floor. All seven makes came from beyond-the-arc. The senior also grabbed eight rebounds in the game.
Taylor Freeman led the team with five assists in the contest, while finishing second in scoring with 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Meanwhile, Tasia Bland dominated inside for Williams, finishing with nine points and nine rebounds.
The team shot 42 percent from the floor while holding CBC to 34 percent. The Lady Eagles outscored the Mustangs 30-to-12 from 3-point range. Williams finished 10-of-22 from beyond-the-arc while holding Central Baptist to 4-of-23.
The road win was a key conference victory for Williams. The team now sits in fifth place in the AMC, one game behind fourth. The top four teams will host a playoff game.
Next up, WBU travels to St. Louis, Mo. on Thursday to take on Missouri Baptist University. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
Pensacola Christian College 70, Crowley’s Ridge College (Men) 69
Press Release from Crowley’s Ridge College Athletics
Crowley's Ridge College led by three points at halftime, but 25 total turnovers on the night gave the Eagles of Pensacola Christian a 70-69 win on the road over the Pioneers. Pensacola Christian turned those turnovers into 22 points in route to the win.
CRC was led by Bo Roberson with 18 points on the night. Randy Stanley added 14 points and eight rebounds while Cortez Whitaker scored 11 points with nine rebounds.
CRC outrebounded the Eagles 45-37 on the night, but it wasn’t enough as the Pioneers outscored Pensacola Christian 13-12 on second chance points.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.