Pocahontas man jailed, facing five counts of rape

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Pocahontas man is in the Randolph County jail facing several rape charges.
Sgt. Rocky Jones with Pocahontas police said an investigation began in December 2019 after a victim came forward saying she had been raped by Joshua Turner.
Police said during the investigation that it was determined Turner had other victims.
During an interview, he admitted to having non-consensual sex will all the victim.
Turner is currently being held in the Randolph County jail facing five counts of rape.
His bond was set a $200,000. He will make his first appearance in court on Jan. 27.
