Poultry plant cleaning basin to help minimize offensive odors

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A poultry plant in Batesville is in the process of cleaning out a basin, which could help with offensive odors from the plant.
The city of Batesville announced on Facebook that Ozark Mountain Poultry notified the city they are cleaning out the basin.
During the process, OMP said odors may become stronger than normal and asks the public to be patient.
The city said this is a step toward preventing future odors from being offensive to residents and visitors.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.