Study: Arkansas is 6th-worst state to raise a family

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas was named the sixth-worst state to raise a family in the U.S. by WalletHub.
Its 2020′s Best States to Raise a Family study places the Natural State near the bottom due to infant mortality, violent crimes per capita, percentage of families in poverty and divorce rate.
When looking at infant mortality, Arkansas is named the second-worst in the country.
The only state to rank worse is also in the South, Mississippi.
Arkansas also ranked 47th for having a high amount of violent crimes per capita, just above Tennessee, New Mexico, and Alaska.
It also ranked 46th for having a high percentage of families in poverty and a high divorce rate.
Missouri was average on the list coming in at 26, one of the reasons is because it had the third-best child care costs.
Here are the other worst states to raise a family:
- New Mexico
- Mississippi
- Louisiana
- West Virginia
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- Georgia
- Arizona
