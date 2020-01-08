Study: Arkansas is 6th-worst state to raise a family

By Jorge Quiquivix | January 8, 2020 at 2:59 PM CST - Updated January 8 at 2:59 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas was named the sixth-worst state to raise a family in the U.S. by WalletHub.

Its 2020′s Best States to Raise a Family study places the Natural State near the bottom due to infant mortality, violent crimes per capita, percentage of families in poverty and divorce rate.

Source: WalletHub

When looking at infant mortality, Arkansas is named the second-worst in the country.

The only state to rank worse is also in the South, Mississippi.

Arkansas also ranked 47th for having a high amount of violent crimes per capita, just above Tennessee, New Mexico, and Alaska.

It also ranked 46th for having a high percentage of families in poverty and a high divorce rate.

Missouri was average on the list coming in at 26, one of the reasons is because it had the third-best child care costs.

Here are the other worst states to raise a family:

  • New Mexico
  • Mississippi
  • Louisiana
  • West Virginia
  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • Georgia
  • Arizona

