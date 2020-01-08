On top of a horse, Diego Ranch collects $2,500 donation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -It’s not often horses go through the drive-through, but one horse did exactly that Tuesday for a good cause.
Diego Ranch, a non-profit organization, received a $2,500 check from First Community Bank.
The organization plans to use the money to continue its mission of providing equine therapy for adults and children.
Michael Jackson, the founder of the organization, said he’s happy to have the support of the community.
“It’s been awesome. We have a great set of sponsors, its probably about 25 sponsors that we had and each one of them has donated either 1,500 or 2,500 dollars to help our program out. The community has been great,” Jackson said.
Diego Ranch has raised around $15,000 so far and Jackson said they plan to use the money to purchase more saddles and helmets.
He said the money will also help purchase more property and build a larger facility.
