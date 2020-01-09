Arkansas State men’s basketball in Mobile, women’s basketball home Thursday night

In the Red Wolves’ four wins, they have shot 40.4 percent from three-point range (36-of-89). Also in A-State’s four victories, the team has posted a 67.0% assist percentage (67 assists to 100 made baskets). Jireh Washington has scored in double figures six times in the last eight games. With two three-pointers at Texas State on Saturday, Jada Ford now needs five to move into a tie for fifth with Rudy Sims (159; 2004-07). Ford has made a three in nine straight games and 11 of 13 this season.