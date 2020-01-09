Arkansas State men’s basketball in Mobile, women’s basketball home Thursday night

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Arkansas State (Men - 11-5, 3-2 Sun Belt) at South Alabama (9-7, 2-3 Sun Belt)
Thursday, January 9 • 7:00 PM • Mobile, Ala. • Mitchell Center • ESPN+
The 2019-20 campaign marks the program’s 92nd season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,218-1,172 all-time record (.509) dating back to the inaugural 1926-27 season. Eight players have combined for 52 double-figure scoring output games, 20 of which have been by a player coming off the bench. A-State is 8-0 this season and is 30-4 under head coach Mike Balado, when scoring 65 points before its opponent.
Caleb Fields is the only Division I freshman (as of Jan. 7) to average at least 11.0 points (11.9), 3.0 rebounds (3.4), 3.0 assists (3.5) per game and fewer than 2.0 (1.8) turnovers per game (24 players, regardless of classification, average those numbers this season). A-State is 11-0 when shooting 40 percent or better and 10-1 when scoring 65 or more points this season.
The Red Wolves have nine games with 14 or more assists this season after having seven such games last season over 31 games played. The Red Wolves are shooting 72.5 percent (121-167) at the charity stripe in Sun Belt Conference play, outscoring opponents 121-83 (7.6 PPG)- A-State ranks third nationally in free throw attempts (398) and fifth in free throws made (282).
Arkansas State (Women - 4-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) vs. Georgia State (4-9, 1-1 Sun Belt)
Thursday, January 9 • 7:00 PM • Jonesboro, Ark. • First National Bank Arena • ESPN+
Arkansas State returns home for the first time in a month, taking on Georgia State at 7 p.m. on Thursday at First National Bank Arena. Action will be broadcast live on ESPN+ with Brad Bobo on the call, while the radio broadcast can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Radio Network at 95.3 The Ticket.
All law enforcement receive free admission by showing proper identification in honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Also, Thursday’s game is “Fan Appreciation Day,” with discounted ($3) tickets and $1 drink and small popcorn.
In Sun Belt Conference home openers, the Red Wolves are 22-6 overall and have won seven in a row. In 32-plus seasons at First National Bank Arena, A-State is 317-109 (.744) overall.
A-State is looking for its second consecutive home win after defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Dec. 9. Arkansas State has had three or more players score in double figures in seven of its 13 games so far this season. Since the 2012-13 season, Arkansas State is 88-41 (.682) when three or more players score in double figures. Thursday’s game marks the 11th all-time meeting between A-State and Georgia State, with the Red Wolves leading 8-2.
In the Red Wolves’ four wins, they have shot 40.4 percent from three-point range (36-of-89). Also in A-State’s four victories, the team has posted a 67.0% assist percentage (67 assists to 100 made baskets). Jireh Washington has scored in double figures six times in the last eight games. With two three-pointers at Texas State on Saturday, Jada Ford now needs five to move into a tie for fifth with Rudy Sims (159; 2004-07). Ford has made a three in nine straight games and 11 of 13 this season.
