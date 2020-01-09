Bid accepted for new community center swimming pool in Manila

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) -Winter has just started but a Region 8 town is preparing for the summer by making some additions, including a new community swimming pool.
The Manila Park and Recreation Center accepted a bid at the end of Dec. 2019 to begin construction on its third swimming pool and reconstructing its old water park.
New features to the 3 and 1/2 to 4-feet pool include basketball goals on each side and a volleyball net in the middle.
The Parks and Recreation Director says it’s great to have funds to be able to upkeep their community and have something for people to do.
“People drive by, and they want to drive by the park to Manila and go, “Wow!” You know not cutting corners and making things right and making it where it’s sort of going to be special for us," says director Darrell Birmingham.
Aqua Construction from Memphis is expected to begin groundwork in less than two weeks, and other construction has already began on the park, including work on fencing and playground equipment.
Officials are hoping to have the pool and park equipment ready by April of this year.
