BPD: “Sky Cops cameras, demolished homes reduce crime in 2019”

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -From an extra set of eyes in the sky to demolishing homes back to back, the Blytheville Police Department says new changes made 2019 made a difference within its community, and they plan to continue the effort in the new year.
While bettering the area to keep everyone safe, authorities say it’s all thanks to tearing down abandoned homes and putting up Sky Cop cameras.
So far, 26 homes have been knocked down since 2019, when they first started.
The city’s code enforcement officer says this year’s goal is to take down 100 homes total, but they still have some plans to work out.
As far as the Sky Cops cameras, Blytheville Police Department Assistant Chief Ricky Jefferson says the current seven installed cameras have helped solve a few crimes, and there’s been a positive response from the community.
“Everybody wants them now. [You know] some of them have even asked if we can put them in their front yard, so we can hardly do that," says Jefferson. "But, we will have enough of them around where you can’t go in any neighborhood and come out without being caught on camera.”
Jefferson also told Region 8 News the BPD’s short-term goal for 2020 is to have 32 cameras installed.
In addition, crime has drastically dropped, compared to 2018, ending the 2019 year with 9 first-degree murder charges, 2 robberies, and 86 residential burglaries.
