Flu sends students home left and right at area school

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The school’s anticipation built as Christmas Break neared, but not only to get away from homework.
Brookland Elementary nurses “sent kids to home left and right” before the Christmas break.
The nurses say the month of December was rough for the school.
“It seems like December was rough because we’ve had so much rain,” nurse Susan Brittingham says. “The kiddos haven’t been able to get outside and play, and they’ve been in such close quarters.”
The school’s teachers tried to keep the kids’ germs at a minimal, including:
- Wipe down the desk every day
- Handwashing with soap and water
- Wipe doorknobs
School officials said parents and guardians can also help kids from catching the flu at home by doing the following:
- Wash backpacks and coats
- Wipe everything down
- Don’t touch face throughout the day
- Keep sick kids at home
This is the first week Brookland Elementary School returned to classes.
So far, the nurses say the kids are off to a healthier start.
