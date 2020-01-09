Harrisburg Police Department calls on the community to create neighborhood watch program

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - The Harrisburg Police Department held its first-ever neighborhood watch meeting Wednesday.
Police Chief Roderick Moore is turning to the citizens of his town to help get rid of professional criminals. He has been in his position for about a year now and he says one of his goals is to connect the department with the entire community.
The group discussed multiple topics including: what should you do if you observe someone breaking into a home, what constitutes as suspicious activity and why or why not is it important to have proper street numbers visible?
Moore says it was time to get this association together.
“It is long overdue for this organization to come apart. We have had so many different community organization events with the citizens and I just want them to know without the citizens of Harrisburg there won’t be a Harrisburg Police Department," Moore said.
The chief added that there has not been an uptick in crime; it’s all about being proactive.
He’s hoping the neighborhood association can also expand to just straight our community involvement and not just crime driven but added that it will take the participation of everyone to make it successful.
Harrisburg Mayor Justin Kimble said he truly supports the move of the chief.
“It gets the community involved. The community is the one that sees everything, they see more than what cops do. We can’t be everywhere and we can rely on the community to help us,” Kimble said.
For more information, contact the Harrisburg Police Department at (870)-578-2530. The next meeting will be Feb. 12 at the municipal building.
