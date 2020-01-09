Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Devon Dotson had 20 points and six assists, David McCormack added 16 points and seven rebounds and No. 3 Kansas routed Iowa State 79-53. The Jayhawks closed the first half with a 21-3 run to take a 20-point lead. They improved to 12-2 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12, handing Iowa State its most-lopsided loss in the series since an 89-66 setback Feb. 12, 2011, in Lawrence. Kansas held star Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton to five points.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tyrann Mathieu played so well for the Houston Texans last season that the Kansas City Chiefs signed him to a $42 million, three-year contract. He's lived up to every dollar of it, getting voted second-team All-Pro at safety and first-team All-Pro at defensive back. And now, Mathieu will lead his new team against his old one when Kansas City welcomes the Texans to Arrowhead Stadium in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday.
UNDATED (AP) — Both No. 6 seeds advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs for the second year in a row, marking the first time that's happened in consecutive seasons since the NFL instituted the current 12-team format in 1990. First, the Tennessee Titans sent the New England Patriots to their earliest exit in a decade. Then, the Minnesota Vikings knocked off the New Orleans Saints. No. 6 seeds are 10-4 in the wild-card round since 2013. But no No. 6 seed has reached the conference championship since 2010 when the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers both did it.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Goodwin had 20 points as Saint Louis stretched its home win streak to seven games, narrowly defeating George Washington 63-58. Javonte Perkins had 17 points for Saint Louis. Hasahn French added 12 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks. The Billikens' 31 second-half points were the lowest of the season for the home team, while the 22 points in the first half for the Colonials marked the fewest of the season for the visiting team. Jamison Battle had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Colonials. Armel Potter added 17 points.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The Big 12 Conference has fined West Virginia coach Bob Huggins $10,000 for referring to an officiating crew as “three blind mice” after a recent loss at third-ranked Kansas. The league announced the fine in a statement that also issued a public reprimand. Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says the fine and reprimand were appropriate because it was Huggins' third such incident. Huggins made the comments in a postgame radio interview Saturday after the 60-53 loss in Lawrence, Kansas.
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — JT Gibson and reserve KJ Robinson both scored 17 points and Omaha held off North Dakota 66-62 in a battle of Summit League unbeaten teams. North Dakota trailed by as many as 10 in the second half but pulled within one on two free throws by Marlon Stewart with 1 1/2 minutes to go. Gibson missed a 3-pointer for the Mavericks but Marlon Ruffin grabbed the rebound and that led to a clutch 3 by Robinson with 36 seconds to go. Stewart had 22 points for the Fighting Hawks.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Tynice Martin scored 23 points, Kysre Gondrezick added 21 and No. 19 West Virginia pulled away in the second half to defeat Kansas 68-49, the Mountaineers' eighth-straight win. Both players had 13 points in the second half as West Virginia pulled away from a 31-29 halftime lead. Gondrezick had eight points and Martin four in a 14-0 run that broke the game open in the fourth quarter. Kansas missed 17-straight shots beginning at the 2:12 mark of the third quarter. The drought ended with 2:56 left in the game. Mariane De Carvalho and Aniya Thomas had 12 points apiece for the Jayhawks.