Historic building hopeful for a new makeover

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Downtown Paragould is working to do some revitalization to one of its oldest buildings and in the progress, encourage theatrical education.
The Greene County Fine Arts building is going to become a black box theatre. This remodeled space will serve dinner and create a more intimate venue.
Greene County Fine Arts Council president Jer Allen says this renovation is opening doors.
“By us having our building and being able to use this space, we’re also going to start doing classes in the community," Allen said.
Singing, dancing and acting classes will be offered once the remodel is completed.
Their hopes are also to bring more education to the arts in the community.
Allen says the team is willing to put in the work.
“We’ve got a good team of people within the Fine Arts Council that do all the construction for our sets and everything else,” he says. “They’ve got a lot of good ideas of things they can do and ways to make this happen.”
Now, the council is searching for funding cover the project’s cost of $75,000.
Their first performance in the renovated space is set for March 2020.
To make a donation or volunteer, call 870-565-3477 or click here.
