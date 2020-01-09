Jan. 9: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
While we don’t expect much rain today, it’s going to be a windy one across Region 8.
Gusts could approach 35 mph from midday to afternoon as our storm system takes shape over the Central Plains.
Temperatures today top out near 60 and hold steady through the overnight as showers develop areawide.
We’re looking ahead to a windy, rainy Friday with a couple storms arriving toward dawn Saturday.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Despite the forecast, some folks in Region 8 are not singing “rain, rain go away.”
Police in one Region 8 town are asking residents to keep their eyes open and help them curb crime.
The flu left a little girl fighting for her life, now her mom is encouraging other parents to take action if their child is sick.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.