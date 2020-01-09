Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BAR SHOOTING-KANSAS
Capital murder charges filed in Kansas City bar shooting
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Two men charged in shooting at a Kansas bar that killed four people and injured five others are now charged with capital murder. Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree announced amended charges Wednesday. Dupree says he now has the option to seek the death penalty against Hugo Villanueva-Morales and Javier Alatorre, although he has not made that decision. The two men are accused of going to a crowded Kansas City, Kansas, bar in early October and opening fire. Police have said the shooting apparently stemmed from an earlier dispute inside Tequila KC bar. Alatorre was arrested shortly after the shooting but Villanueva-Morales wasn't arrested until Dec. 12 in Mexico.
Capital murder charge filed in Kansas fire that killed 3
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A man charged with setting a fire that killed his estranged girlfriend and two of her children in Kansas has now been charged with capital murder. Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree announced the upgraded charges Wednesday against Ismael Caballero in their deaths in Kansas City, Kansas. He is now charged with capital murder, second-degree murder and arson. Prosecutors allege Caballero set the Dec. 30 fire that killed 32-year-old Yazmine Rodriguez-Santilla, 14-year-old Amerikha Rodriguez and 10-year-old Jean Carlos Rodriguez. Dupree says the upgraded charges allow him to consider seeking the death penalty but he has not yet made that decision.
Kelly, GOP leader to unveil Kansas Medicaid expansion plan
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and a top Republican legislator are preparing to unveil a bipartisan plan for expanding Medicaid in Kansas. Kelly's office scheduled a Statehouse news conference for Thursday morning with Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning. The governor and the Overland Park Republican have been working for weeks toward a compromise on extending Medicaid health coverage to as many as 150,000 additional people. Kelly has advocated a straightforward expansion of the state's $3.8 billion-a-year Medicaid program under the 2010 federal health overhaul championed by former President Barack Obama. Denning drafted an alternative in October. The Legislature opens its annual session Monday.
Governor to merge Kansas agency faulted over child deaths
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The governor of Kansas plans to merge a state agency that's been under fire in recent years over deaths of abused children with another social services department. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly said Wednesday that her plan would allow the state to put more focus on preventing problems within potentially troubled families. Her plan would combine the department handling the foster care system for abused and neglected children with the agency providing services to the elderly and disabled. Kelly's announcement was short on specifics about how the change would address persistent problems and top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature were wary.
Proposed bill seeks more transparency after police shootings
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A bill that will be introduced in the Kansas Legislature this year would change how law enforcement agencies handle police shootings. The bill would require all law enforcement agencies to have written policies for investigations when police kill someone, and would mandate that outside agencies investigate the shootings. If a prosecutor doesn't charge officers after a fatal shooting, the bill would require the investigating agency to release its report to the public. The Kansas City Star reports the mother of a 17-year-old killed by Overland Park police in 2018 help Rep. David Benson, of Overland Park, draft the bill.
Wichita to resume chalking tires after temporary suspension
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita is reinstating the legally contested practice of marking tires with chalk to enforce parking rules. The city suspended chalking after a federal appeals court found that the practice was unconstitutional, likening it to entering a property without a search warrant. But city spokeswoman Megan Lovely told The Wichita Eagle that the case wasn't binding in the city because it was decided by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which covers Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. Kansas is part of a different circuit. She says enforcing parking restrictions is “crucial," noting that businesses depend upon the public “having quick and convenient access to their locations.”
Corps trying to make more space for Missouri River runoff
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers doesn't expect to eliminate from its reservoir system all the leftover water from last year's near record runoff that led to massive flooding along the Missouri River. Officials are raising the current releases in expectation of high spring runoff again this year. The Corps' John Remus told the Omaha World-Herald the system needs to make as much space as possible in light of forecasts for warmer than normal weather and higher than normal runoff. He says the Corps normally doesn't release more during the winter because of the potential for ice jams and dams upriver.
Court revokes incorporation for masquerading Kansas company
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a judge has revoked the articles of incorporation of a company who used a similar name and its corporate status in Kansas to masquerade as a Koch Industries subsidiary in order to provide credibility to counterfeiting activities of its affiliate in China. Johnson County District Judge James F. Vano entered a default judgment for abuse of corporate powers against Koch Membrane Systems Inc., a Kansas corporation affiliated with the Chinese counterfeiter Koch (Beijing) Membrane Technology Co., Ltd. The company failed to respond to a lawsuit filed by the attorney general's office in July.