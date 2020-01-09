NoahStrong loses valiant battle against cancer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Funeral arrangements are underway for a young Jonesboro man who lost a valiant fight against a terrible disease.
Noah Reeves, 18, died early Tuesday morning, according to a social media post from his family.
In 2018, Reeves was diagnosed with Stage 4 glioblastoma brain cancer.
He was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis where doctors removed 95 percent of a large mass from his brain.
Following the delicate surgery, Noah underwent multiple radiation treatments. But nothing worked.
“They told me that I wouldn’t live until Christmas,” Noah told Region 8 News last September.
That’s when he and his family made the difficult decision for him to undergo immunotherapy, which is still in clinical trials.
“Noah is like a pioneer,” his dad Christopher said at the time. “He’s only the third person to start this treatment as a juvenile.”
Noah underwent dozens of treatments at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
To his family, friends and classmates at Jonesboro High School, and later Arkansas State University-Newport, he was a fighter and a hero.
He was #NoahStrong.
To help him and his family, Noah’s JHS classmates held several fundraisers to buy him a hot tub to help ease his pain and keep him warm between treatments.
This past December, Hijinx in Jonesboro hosted its second annual bowling tournament to help pay for his treatments.
“The support of this community has been amazing,” his grandmother, Barbara Brown, told us. “We wouldn’t have made it this long without everybody out in the community being able to support him.”
Despite his determination and the support of the community, Noah lost his battle this week.
According to a message posted early Thursday morning, he died comfortably.
“After having a horrible week, my sweet pea took his last breath at 3:45 a.m. I was holding his hand and singing the lullaby he loved as a baby. He was comfortable and not in pain. I Know he was ready.”
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Emerson Funeral Home, 1629 E. Nettleton in Jonesboro. Guest visitation will take place from 1-3 p.m. with a service immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House in Memphis.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.