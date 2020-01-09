Person of interest for deadly shooting on I-269 turned himself in, SCSO says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Authorities with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department released an update about a deadly shooting on a local interstate.
Deputies said the person of interest for a homicide investigation on I-269 has surrendered.
The deadly shooting happened near I-269 and Macon Road after a truck driver was found dead inside a tractor-trailer.
Officers said the driver was found early Wednesday morning parked on the shoulder inside the cab of the truck.
The person of interest has not been identified by authorities at this time. The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Dajuante Stuart of Hermitage, Tennessee.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.