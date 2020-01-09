SkyCop cameras installed in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and crews with City Water and Light were busy Thursday installing three SkyCop cameras throughout the city.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, the cameras were installed at the entrance to Craighead Forest Park, Flint/Nettleton and the Parker Park Community Center.
Officials said that there are now six cameras installed throughout town.
In recent months, officials have installed cameras at Cedar Heights/Melrose, Melrose/Belt and Race/Fairview, the post noted.
Jonesboro city officials announced in December that the city received 10 new cameras, with one of the cameras installed at Cedar Heights.
The camera at Cedar Heights is able to read license plates and can recognize gunshots, honing in on a specific area, officials said.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.