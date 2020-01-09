Students looking forward to the next reading opportunity

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A new reading program is getting kids excited and looking forward to more reading.
The Brookland B.R.A.G., Bearcats Reaching A Goal, reading program pairs children with volunteers to work on their skills.
Second-grade teachers Holly Faulkenberry and Morgan Despain says the program started two years ago.
Their community is great, and they’re wanting to reach out to more in the area.
“We’ve had everybody be a volunteer,” Despain says. “Both our principals have done it. We’ve had special classroom teachers also do this so it’s just more connections and more encouragement that they get from others than just their homeroom classroom teacher.”
The idea began with wanting to get students at the reading level they need to be.
Both the students and volunteers enjoy their time together.
“When our students come out, they look forward to meeting that person,” Despain says. “Every week they’re like, ‘When is my person going to be here? When are they coming?’ and our volunteers also get that close bond with them as well.”
Times are flexible to volunteer. To learn more and apply, click here.
