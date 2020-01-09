Website to allow people to track crash statistics in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A website will provide details on fatal and serious injury crash statistics to residents in the Natural State, officials said Wednesday.
The website will show information starting in Jan. 2015, going to now, with information focusing in on five-year comparisons in safety performance measures.
People can check the crash information by county and city and will be able to see more information in the future, including motorcycle, older driver, young driver under 21 and a non-motorist like a pedestrian.
