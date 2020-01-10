2020 Arkansas State Grand Slam Banquet to feature Tom Pagnozzi

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State baseball team and supporters will gather for the 18th annual Grand Slam Banquet, Tuesday, Feb. 11, at First National Bank Arena to kick off the 2020 baseball season. The doors will open at 5 p.m.
The guest speaker for the evening is former St. Louis Cardinal catcher, three-time Gold Glove winner, and Major League All-Star, Tom Pagnozzi.
“We are very excited to have Tom Pagnozzi share his experience of 12 MLB seasons, all with the St. Louis Cardinals,” said A-State head baseball coach Tommy Raffo. “It will be a great night to celebrate with Red Wolves baseball.”
Currently, Pagnozzi is founder and chairman of Northwest Arkansas-based Pagnozzi Parker Charities, whose mission is to "open the doors of athletic experiences to children of low-income families with the goal of advancing the well-being of children by giving them the same athletic opportunities as their peers.”
Several ticket options are available, including Grand Slam tables for $600 and a Heavy Hitter package for $1,000 that includes a premium table location, an autographed baseball by Pagnozzi, and an exclusive reception with a personal photo with Pagnozzi prior to the event. Table options include eight guests or seven with an A-State baseball player. Individual tickets are available for $75 and youth tickets (13 and under) are available for $25.
In addition to hearing from Pagnozzi, the event also features dinner, an opportunity to meet the 2020 A-State Baseball team, a silent and live auction, a 50/50 raffle, and a special guest appearance from semifinalist on “The Voice”, Marybeth Byrd. The A-State baseball program will also be awarding the Ed Way “Heart & Hustle Award.”
“We would love for the Arkansas State community to join us for this great celebration of Red Wolves baseball to help kick off the 2020 season,” Raffo added.
For personal assistance, please contact Tommy Raffo at 870-680-4337 (traffo@astate.edu) or Casey Vaughan (cvaughan@astate.edu) with the Red Wolves Foundation at 501-804-0667 to reserve your table today.
For the latest on A-State baseball follow the team by logging onto the Arkansas State Baseball Facebook page or by following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (arkansasstatebaseball).
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.