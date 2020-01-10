Arkansas State women’s basketball rallies from 15 down, beats Georgia State in overtime

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The first home game for Arkansas State women’s basketball in 2020 was certainly a dramatic one.
The Red Wolves scored 5 points in less than 10 seconds to force overtime, they would go on to beat Georgia State 70-68 on Thursday. Jireh Washington finished 4 assists shy of a triple double: 15 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals. Morgan Wallace notched a career high 21 points, she completed a double double with 11 boards. Peyton Martin (14 pts, 7 reb) and Jada Ford (16 pts) also scored in double figures in the victory.
Matt Daniel’s Red Wolves improve to 2-1 in Sun Belt play, 5-9 overall. A-State is in four-way tie for 2nd in conference, just a game back of Troy & UT Arlington.
Arkansas State continues their homestand when Georgia Southern (2-1 SBC, 5-9 overall) come to town. Tipoff is Saturday at 1:00pm at First National Bank Arena.
