Arkansas State women’s basketball rallies from 15 down, beats Georgia State in overtime

The Red Wolves scored 5 points in less than 10 seconds to force overtime, they would go on to beat Georgia State 70-68 on Thursday. Jireh Washington finished 4 assists shy of a triple double: 15 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals. Morgan Wallace notched a career high 21 points, she completed a double double with 11 boards. Peyton Martin (14 pts, 7 reb) and Jada Ford (16 pts) also scored in double figures in the victory.