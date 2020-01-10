Authorities investigate sexual assault at UALR

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - University police on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock are investigating a sexual assault this week, with officials asking students, faculty and staff to be careful while on campus.
According to a report from content partner KARK, the sexual assault was reported Jan. 8 in the 2nd-floor women’s restroom at Stabler Hall on campus.
Police said in a message to students that the suspect is a black male, 5′10″ and about 25 years old, KARK reported.
UA-Little Rock officials on Thursday issued a statement about the assault. The statement said university police have received leads and are investigating, and are planning additional foot patrols and other measures on campus to keep people safe, KARK reported.
Students are still on winter break and are set to return on campus Jan. 21.
