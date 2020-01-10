Authorities search for copper thief

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County authorities want to know who cut holes in a fence and stole wire from a utility company’s substation this week.
According to an incident report, Craighead County deputies went to 53 CR 618 Jan. 9 after getting a call about the wire theft from the Craighead Electric substation.
Authorities believe that the fence surrounding the substation was cut to get the wire and several sections of copper-infused wire were cut and stolen, the report noted.
Deputies do not have any suspects, but believe the theft happened within the past two weeks.
Anyone with information on the case can call the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office at 870-933-4551.
