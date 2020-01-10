Brookland man arrested in school vandalism case

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Brookland man faces a Feb. 28 court date after police say he did nearly $5,000 worth of damage at an area school.
Kyle Andrew Blazer, 20, of Brookland was arrested Jan. 7 on suspicion of commercial burglary, criminal mischief-1st degree and theft $1,000 or less.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Brookland police went to the junior high school Jan. 3 after getting a call about the school being broken into and vandalized.
Officers found several vulgar images written with a marker on the floor, desk, shelves, window and wall; as well as phrases like “#Gay is OK” all over the building, police said in the affidavit.
Several screens were also removed and damaged on the west exterior of the junior high building, while police believe Blazer went into another building.
“The suspect (s) entered a second separate building, being the high school, and vomited in a filing cabinet inside a classroom, destroying several textbooks,” Brookland police said in the affidavit. “A large kitchen knife was noted and seized from east exterior of entrance doors. It was determined the knife had been removed for the kitchen in school cafeteria.”
Authorities also said a phone charger was stolen from the school library.
In the affidavit, police said they were able to determine Blazer was a suspect in the case.
“Several school officials as well as Brookland police officers, recognized the suspect in video to be Kyle Blazer, a former student at the school. Handwriting samples from when Blazer was a student were gathered and were similar in nature to handwriting noted on surfaces damaged,” the affidavit noted. “A tattoo on suspect’s right wrist area in video was similar in nature to Blazer’s tattoo in same area from pictures observed on Blazer’s Facebook account.”
Officers also said they found the phone charger, with Brookland Jr. High School written on it, and a satchel-style handbag believed to have been used in the burglary, at Blazer’s residence.
A $30,000 bond was set for Blazer.
