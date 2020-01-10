CWL customers to soon text outages, see fixes faster

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - City Water and Light officials are working to improve their communication via text.
The new service will allow customers to text in outages and receive information back from CWL.
Engineer Chance Smith says the company wants to communicate with customers faster and get problems fixed as quickly as possible.
“[It will] address the outage quicker, more customers will be able to get through to us,” he says. “Technology is allowing a larger volume of information for us. Then we're going to get back with the customer and give them information as well.”
The texting service will not be up and running until mid-2020.
However, you can opt into the service now using one of two options.
Email customer service at cservice@jonesborocwl.org or call them at 870-930-3300 and give them your cellphone number.
