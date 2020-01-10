Former Arkansas State DB Jerry Jacobs transfers to Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jerry Jacobs will play D1 football on both sides of the Natural State.
The former Arkansas State defensive back tweeted Friday afternoon that he will graduate transfer to Arkansas. Jacobs recorded 52 tackles in 17 total games (2018 & 2019) with the Red Wolves. He led A-State with 8 pass breakups & 4 interceptions in 2018, landing on the All-Sun Belt 2nd Team.
Jacobs played just 4 games in 2019. He suffered a torn ACL in the 2nd quarter of a Red Wolves loss against Georgia. He recorded 21 tackles, 1 TFL, & 2 pass breakups before the season-ending injury. Jacobs was on the preseason Jim Thorpe Award watch list as the nation’s top defensive back.
Jacobs will reunite with Razorback linebackers coach Rion Rhoades. Rion was Jerry’s head coach in 2017 at Hutchinson Community College. Jacobs earned KJCC All-Conference accolades after a 39 tackle, 4 interception campaign.
