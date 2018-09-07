HIGH Risk of Severe Weather Overnight

A strong to severe line of storms is still expected overnight with straight-line damaging winds and very heavy rainfall the main threats. We can’t rule out a few tornado warnings too. Have a way to get warnings overnight that’ll wake you up if any warnings are issued. Temperatures hold steady overnight in the 60s, but will fall fast during the day. We’ll be in the 40s by the afternoon with strong northwest winds making it feel even colder. The sun will return on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. We could be back in the 60s by the middle of next week.