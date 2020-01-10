Jackson County Quorum Court debate on becoming ‘Firearm Sanctuary’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Recent remarks on red flag laws by Gov. Asa Hutchinson has sparked a proposal in Jackson County and one quorum court official says no more infringing on gun rights.
Justice of Peace Wayne Long proposed a resolution to make Jackson County a “firearms sanctuary.” Long says he is protected by the 2nd Amendment and shall not infringe, means shall not.
His concern is that talks of legislation of gun control, do not support the 2nd Amendment. And before anything is established, the county should establish that it will oppose all unconstitutional restrictions.
The justices do agree with Long about the 2nd Amendment; however, they do not believe there is a need to act on it now.
Justice of the Peace Kenny Falwell said,“we may be trying to fix something that is not broken."
And during public comment, there was debate on both sides of the topic.
“I think the proper place for this to be debated is at the state legislature and the federal level. This can be a can of worms that we just might not want to open," Falwell said.
Jackson County resident and the wife of Justice Long, Jane Long, refuted the statement, saying Jackson County has the chance to be at the forefront.
“Instead of your fear of being ostracized because you took a stand and became a firearm sanctuary county, you could be a leader in freedom," Jane said.
The court ultimately voted to table the resolution, saying that if and when the time comes, they can motion to bring it back and vote on it.
Wayne Long did decline to make a comment, but posted to his Justice of the Peace Facebook page after the meeting saying:
“My Firearms resolution was tabled to a future time when our gun rights are threatened.”
