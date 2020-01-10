Jan. 10: Storms move in later today

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We should see a gradual increase in showers through the remainder of the morning.
Strengthening south winds will keep temperatures from cooling much more than they are now...and they may even warm a little.
Warm and wet today with thunderstorms becoming more likely during the afternoon.
News Headlines
An 18-year-old woman died Thursday night when she was struck by a pickup truck on Johnson Avenue near Hilltop.
A proposed resolution to make a Region 8 county a “firearms sanctuary” led to a hot debate during Thursday night’s quorum court meeting.
Medical marijuana sales are growing in the state of Arkansas.
A Brookland man is accused of breaking into a school and causing thousands of dollars in damages.
