Jan. 10: Storms move in later today

Bryan's Friday forecast_Jan 10
January 10, 2020

Weather Headlines

We should see a gradual increase in showers through the remainder of the morning.

Strengthening south winds will keep temperatures from cooling much more than they are now...and they may even warm a little.

Warm and wet today with thunderstorms becoming more likely during the afternoon.

News Headlines

Woman hit by a vehicle on Hilltop in Jonesboro

An 18-year-old woman died Thursday night when she was struck by a pickup truck on Johnson Avenue near Hilltop.

A proposed resolution to make a Region 8 county a “firearms sanctuary” led to a hot debate during Thursday night’s quorum court meeting.

Medical marijuana sales are growing in the state of Arkansas.

A Brookland man is accused of breaking into a school and causing thousands of dollars in damages.

