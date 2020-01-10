Jonesboro man sentenced to federal prison in gun case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in federal prison after appearing in court on a gun charge, federal prosecutors said.
Raymond Trice, 43, of Jonesboro was given the prison sentence by Chief United States District Judge D.P. “Price” Marshall Jr. According to a media release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Trice pleaded guilty in Aug. 2019 to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
“At that hearing, Trice admitted that on Dec. 18, 2017, a Jonesboro police officer saw Trice peering into the windows of parked cars in the early morning hours. Trice fled when police tried to question him. Later, police found a loaded .38 caliber revolver along the route where Trice fled,” United States Attorney Cody Hiland said in the media release.
Federal officials said Trice admitted to having a lengthy criminal history including battery, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary and possession of cocaine.
In addition to the prison sentence, Trice was given four years of supervised release after he serves the prison sentence.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.