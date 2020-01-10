Jonesboro police seeing more hit and runs in the city

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Police Department is tracking an increase in hit and runs in the past couple of months.
The department has training on what causes these cases, but say they still need help catching the criminals. According to Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, the department has had 122 incidents in the past several months.
Corporal Blake Anderson with the traffic division says the most important thing is to not follow the person fleeing.
“Start to drive more hazardously, put other people at risk, causing more accidents, potential injuries and that kind of stuff,” he says. “We just say, don’t follow them, stop, remain at the scene.”
There are ways you can keep yourself safe and help the department catch them.
They first say stay at the scene, but then try to get their license plates. Even a partial tag reading can help them narrow down the list of suspects that match the vehicle description.
Next, try to get a description of the driver. Only finding the vehicle is the first part. Then, JPD is tasked with finding the driver.
Once caught, the charges can begin to add up.
Depending on the damage, and injury. These can become felony charges. Drug paraphernalia will also add charges.
If you find yourself an eyewitness to a hit and run, your information can help catch the person.
You can stay at the scene and give JPD a written statement.
They also suggest calling JPD or dispatch and an officer will be in contact to get your information.
To contact JPD, call 870-935-5551.
