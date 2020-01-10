Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BOEING-737-MAX-KANSAS
Grounding of 737 Max takes growing toll on Kansas suppliers
WICHTA, Kan. (AP) — The suspension of production of the Boeing 737 Max is taking a growing toll on suppliers in Kansas, where more than 40 aerospace companies provide parts and services for production of that aircraft. Wichita bills itself as the “Air Capital of the World” for its concentration of aerospace manufacturers. It is home to parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., the city's largest employer, which this week asked employees if they would take voluntary buyouts. Dozens of smaller aerospace companies, mostly clustered in south-central Kansas, are also beginning to shed jobs.
TEEN KILLED-OLATHE
Kansas teen sentenced in drug deal that led to teen's death
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas teenager has been sentenced to more than four years in juvenile corrections for his part in an $8 Xanax deal that led to another teen's shooting death. Seventeen-year-old Rolland Kobelo was sentenced Thursday. He faces 10 years in adult prison if he doesn't successfully complete his time in the juvenile system. Kobelo was originally charged with felony murder in the March 2019 death of 17-year-old Rowan Padgett outside a home in Olathe. Police say Padgett was shot by a man who wanted to buy the drugs. Kobelo was accused of helping to set up the drug deal that led to Padgett’s death.
KANSAS-EXPANDING MEDICAID
New Kansas proposal breaks impasse on expanding Medicaid
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' Democratic governor and a top Republican lawmaker have outlined a new proposal for expanding the state's Medicaid program. The deal between Gov. Laura Kelly and Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning announced Thursday breaks an impasse that had allowed a handful of GOP leaders to thwart bipartisan legislative majorities. The plan would give Kelly the straightforward expansion of state health coverage that she has advocated and cover up to 150,000 additional people. Denning would get a version of a program that he has proposed for driving down private health insurance premiums to keep people from dropping existing private plans for Medicaid.
DEPUTY-WIFE BEATING PLEA
Former sheriff's deputy pleads guilty in wife's beating
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A former Johnson County sheriff's deputy has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery after his wife was beaten in May. In his plea on Wednesday, 38-year-old Eric Leon Walker admitted he beat his wife in May. As part of the plea, prosecutors agreed to recommend that Walker be sentenced to probation. Walker was placed on administrative leave after his arrest and has not worked for the department since Nov. 22. According to court records, Walker beat his wife and threatened to kill her during an argument at their home. Their son was home for part of the altercation.
DOG IN DUMPSTER
Emaciated dog found in locked cage in dumpster in Wichita
Authorities say an emaciated dog has been rescued after it was found in a locked kennel that was thrown in an apartment dumpster in Kansas. Lt. Brian Sigman, the Wichita Animal Control commander, said surveillance video obtained Thursday shows two suspects putting the male pit bull mix in the dumpster around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. A good Samaritan found the dog later that night and took it to an emergency veterinarian for treatment. Investigators are following up on information gleaned from the video. He weighs just over 20 pounds, less than half the amount a dog of his size should weigh.
AP-US-TRIPLE HOMICIDE-FIRE
Capital murder charge filed in Kansas fire that killed 3
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A man charged with setting a fire that killed his estranged girlfriend and two of her children in Kansas has now been charged with capital murder. Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree announced the upgraded charges Wednesday against Ismael Caballero in their deaths in Kansas City, Kansas. He is now charged with capital murder, second-degree murder and arson. Prosecutors allege Caballero set the Dec. 30 fire that killed 32-year-old Yazmine Rodriguez-Santilla, 14-year-old Amerikha Rodriguez and 10-year-old Jean Carlos Rodriguez. Dupree says the upgraded charges allow him to consider seeking the death penalty but he has not yet made that decision.
BAR SHOOTING-KANSAS
Capital murder charges filed in Kansas City bar shooting
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Two men charged in shooting at a Kansas bar that killed four people and injured five others are now charged with capital murder. Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree announced amended charges Wednesday. Dupree says he now has the option to seek the death penalty against Hugo Villanueva-Morales and Javier Alatorre, although he has not made that decision. The two men are accused of going to a crowded Kansas City, Kansas, bar in early October and opening fire. Police have said the shooting apparently stemmed from an earlier dispute inside Tequila KC bar. Alatorre was arrested shortly after the shooting but Villanueva-Morales wasn't arrested until Dec. 12 in Mexico.
PAROLED KILLER-DRUG TRAFFICKING
Parolee in double homicide admits to drug trafficking
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas man who spent nearly four decades in prison for a suburban St. Louis bar robbery in which an off-duty police officer and a chemist were killed has pleaded guilty to trafficking drugs in central Missouri while he was on parole. Sixty-seven-year-old Robert Lucious Toney, of Olathe, Kansas, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Jefferson City to distributing methamphetamine, possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and crossing state lines in aid of a racketeering enterprise. Toney was released on parole in 2010 in the double homicide case. He faces between 10 years and life in prison for the new conviction.