Man accused of stealing, pawning guns belonging to girlfriend’s mom

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause Friday to charge a man after police say he stole two firearms from his girlfriend’s mom.
The victim reported the theft to Bono police on Dec. 30, according to court documents.
She said her daughter’s boyfriend, 40-year-old Jason Erik Lee of Bono, told her he had pawned the weapons “several months back at United Pawnbrokers.”
The victim contacted the pawn shop and obtained receipts showing where Lee had pawned them.
The affidavit stated the shop later sold the guns “due to nonpayment on the loan.”
During a Mirandized interview, Lee told Detective Jordon Kennedy he took the firearms on separate occasions from the victim’s bedroom and pawned them.
Kennedy arrested Lee on suspicion of theft and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center to await bond.
On Friday, Jan. 10, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge him with two counts of theft of a firearm valued at less than $2,500.
Boling set his bond at $1,000, with his next court appearance on Feb. 28.
