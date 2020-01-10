Marquis Eaton had 20 pts but Arkansas State men fall at South Alabama

Despite shooting 50 percent (10-20) from the field in the first half, A-State trailed by 14, 38-24, at the half. The Red Wolves committed 10 turnovers in the opening 20 minutes resulting in 14 points for the Jaguars. South Alabama hit their first three 3-point attempts and finished 4-of-5 (80 percent) in the half in which they led by as many as 16 points.