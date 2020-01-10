Medical marijuana sales in NEA

NEA Full Spectrum in Brookland has sold 70.26 pounds of medical marijuana since opening Dec. 9, state officials said Thursday. (Source: KAIT-TV)
January 9, 2020 at 10:14 PM CST - Updated January 9 at 10:14 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Patients who use medical marijuana in the Natural State have spent nearly $31 million since May 2019, state officials said Thursday.

According to a media release from the Department of Finance and Administration, the patients have bought 4,735 pounds of medical marijuana since the first dispensary opened in the state.

The locations in Region 8 have sold the following:

  • Fiddler’s Green in Mountain View - since opening July 11, the company has sold 437.72 pounds of medical marijuana.
  • NEA Full Spectrum in Brookland - since opening Dec. 9, the company has sold 70.26 pounds of medical marijuana.

