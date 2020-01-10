86 Mo. facilities receive licenses to manufacture medical marijuana-infused products

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Some Missouri manufacturing facilities will soon receive licenses for medical marijuana-infused products.
The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHHS) has begun the process of issuing 86 licenses.
The products are infused with marijuana or an extract of it. They are not intended to be consumed by smoking.
Department officials said this includes but is not limited to edible products, ointments, tinctures and concentrates.
The facilities with approved applications will get a notification of approval in the email of the person who created an account in the Medical Marijuana Registry Portal.
Officials said the person listed as the application’s Primary Contact and at least one other person identified in the application will also be notified.
Notifications of denial will also be issued.
Department officials said the 86 facilities receiving licenses are the top-scoring manufacturers that met all eligibility requirements.
More information about Missouri’s medical marijuana program can be found at medicalmarijuana.mo.gov. Facility applicant information can be found here.
A final ranking of facilities will be posted here once all approvals and denials have been issued.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.