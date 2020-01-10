Spelling bee held in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly 100 area students were in Jonesboro Thursday to participate in the 2020 Craighead County Spelling Bee.
The students took part in a practice round during the bee, held at Riceland Hall on the A-State campus, before the bee began.
Braxton Ray, a sixth grader from Blessed Sacrament, said it was fun to participate in the bee.
“I signed up. I mostly wanted to get the day off too. But I also enjoyed spelling,” Ray said.
The student also said the competition is intense but provides a goal.
“Getting the word right after once you get up there. You feel a lot of stress and pressure when you get up there, so when you get it right, it’s a lot of weight off your shoulders,” Ray said.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.