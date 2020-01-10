Threat of severe weather increasing

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The threat of severe weather Friday night into Saturday continues to increase.
Friday morning, the Region 8 StormTeam upgraded the threat to Medium-High.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick says the storms, which are expected to move in late Friday, could bring damaging wind gusts and isolated spin-up tornadoes.
The storms are also expected to dump anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain, with some areas seeing heavier amounts.
Flash flood watches have already been issued for much of Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.
So far, no towns have announced they will open safe rooms. If your town does open a shelter, let us know at KAIT-TV and we will pass it along.
Be sure to stay with the Region 8 Weather app as the system moves through. Also, make sure you have notifications turned on. We will send customized weather alerts for your locations throughout the day and night.
One of the best ways to be aware of the weather is to follow the Region 8 StormTEAM:
- Watch the latest forecasts on KAIT-TV at 4:30-7 a.m., Midday at 11 a.m., News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. on KAIT-ABC & KAIT-NBC. Newscasts are available over the air, on cable & satellite where available, on kait8.com, on the Region 8 News mobile app for smartphones and tablets (to install or update the news app search KAIT in your mobile marketplace).
-OTT watch Region 8 News from any device by downloading the Region 8 News app, the Region 8 Weather app, the Region 8 News Roku channel, or on the Region 8 News on Amazon Firestick.
- Follow the Region 8 StormTEAM on social media:
FACEBOOK:
TWITTER:
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.