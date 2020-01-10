TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews respond to vehicle/pedestrian crash on East Johnson

By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 9, 2020 at 9:19 PM CST - Updated January 9 at 9:25 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and firefighters are at the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 4100 block of East Johnson Avenue, according to the Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant.

Authorities got the call around 9:10 p.m. about the crash in the Hilltop area near Dairy Queen.

Details are scarce.

However, officials ask that people avoid the area right now.

