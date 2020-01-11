A-State women beat Georgia Southern for third straight win

The fourth quarter, as it was for nearly the whole game, was close with neither team holding more than a two-score lead. After a layup put Georgia Southern ahead with 1:21 to play, the Red Wolves closed on an 8-0 run, with six of those eight points coming at the free-throw line to help A-State hold the lead and take down the Eagles 69-62. Ford knocked down the final four free throws to close out the contest.