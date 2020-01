LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The Big 12 is heading into its second week of conference play. A high-profile matchup between third-ranked Kansas and No. 4 Baylor on Saturday could set the stage for the rest of the season. The other big game Saturday features No. 17 West Virginia against Texas Tech. On the women's side, sixth-ranked Baylor is flying high into the weekend after routing No. 1 Connecticut, ending the Huskies' 98-game home winning streak.