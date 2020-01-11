Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs could be missing defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce when the AFC West champs face the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs on Sunday. Jones showed up on the injury report Thursday after coach Andy Reid said he had “tweaked his calf” at practice the previous day. Jones did not practice Friday and Reid declined to say whether there was a chance he'll play. Kelce has been limited all week with a knee injury that Reid characterized as “a bruise.” He also is questionable.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals and slugging outfielder Jorge Soler agreed to a $7.3 million contract for next season, allowing the sides to avoid salary arbitration Friday and keep things amicable between them as they explore a long-term deal. The contract includes a $50,000 bonus for making the All-Star Game and a $100,000 bonus for winning the Hank Aaron Award, which is voted by fans and the media and given out to the best hitter in each league. Soler hit .265 with a franchise-record 48 homers last season. He also drove in 117 runs.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Joe Wieskamp scored 26 points and Big Ten scoring leader Luka Garza had 21 as Iowa beat No. 12 Maryland 67-49. Garza added 13 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season. Wieskamp and Garza had 32 of Iowa’s 38 first-half points. The Hawkeyes improved to 11-5 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten. Maryland dropped to 13-3 and 3-2). The Terrapins were held to their second-lowest point total of the season. Jalen Smith scored 13 for the Terrapins. Iowa ended its two-game losing streak while Maryland had its thee-game winning streak snapped.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The Big 12 is heading into its second week of conference play. A high-profile matchup between third-ranked Kansas and No. 4 Baylor on Saturday could set the stage for the rest of the season. The other big game Saturday features No. 17 West Virginia against Texas Tech. On the women's side, sixth-ranked Baylor is flying high into the weekend after routing No. 1 Connecticut, ending the Huskies' 98-game home winning streak.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Sydney Manning hit a 3-pointer as time ran out to give No. 20 Missouri State a 69-67 victory over Drake. Trailing 65-58 with 2 1/2 minutes to go, the Lady Bears finished the game on a 11-2 run, the first eight points coming on free throws before Manning's shot. Sydney Wilson, trying to split two defenders in the paint, was falling to the floor as she tipped the ball to Manning who swished the winner. Sara Rhine scored 23 points to lead the Bulldogs.