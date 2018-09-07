Staying Chilly For a Few Days

Skies clear out overnight, and we’ll see some sun on Sunday before clouds move in again. Temperatures in the upper 20s/low 30s are expected by morning. Highs stay in the 40s Sunday afternoon. Tuesday, highs return to the 60s with a few sprinkles possible. Better rain chances come Wednesday with scattered thunderstorms possible. Any severe weather threat looks very low at this point despite highs near 70. The record is 72 set in 1950. There are signs that longer periods of colder weather are on the way in about a week. Stay tuned.