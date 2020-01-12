Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Desmond Bane led TCU with 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists and the Horned Frogs beat Oklahoma State 52-40 on a cold-shooting day for both teams. The Horned Frogs won their first three Big 12 games for the first time since joining the conference in 2012. Bane became the 10th player in TCU history to reach 1,500 career points. Oklahoma State leading scorer Lindy Waters III missed all eight of his shots while getting shut out. The Big 12's worst-shooting team was at 30% from the field and made just two of 19 from 3.