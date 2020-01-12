Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — St. Louis Blues winger David Perron and former teammate T.J. Oshie were voted by fans as two of the final representatives Saturday for NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis. The 31-year-old Perron is having one of the best seasons with 19 goals and 26 assists and is a first-time All-Star. Oshie has 18 goals and 15 assists for the Washington Capitals. The 33-year-old spent his first seven NHL seasons with the Blues and won the Stanley Cup with Washington in 2018. Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner and Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes were also voted in by fans.